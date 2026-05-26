Midgett visit Manila

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U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Micheal Midgette, presents lessons on maritime law enforcement to members of the Philippine Coast Guard during a subject matter expert exchange aboard Legend-class cutter USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757) while in port in Manila, Philippines as part of the Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA), May 26, 2026. The U.S Navy routinely operates with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and partners and allies through MCAs to continually develop, exercise and enhance multi-domain tactical interoperability to uphold peace and security in the region. Midgett is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Freiburghaus)