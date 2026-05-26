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    Midgett visits Manila [Image 8 of 12]

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    Midgett visits Manila

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    Crew members of Legend-class cutter USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757) meet with members of the Philippine Coast Guard following a subject matter exchange onboard Midgett during a port call in Manila, Philippines as part of the Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA), May 26, 2026. The U.S Navy routinely operates with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and partners and allies through MCAs to continually develop, exercise and enhance multi-domain tactical interoperability to uphold peace and security in the region. Midgett is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.30.2026 21:20
    Photo ID: 9716594
    VIRIN: 260526-G-BB085-1005
    Resolution: 6293x4195
    Size: 4.71 MB
    Location: MANILA, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Midgett visits Manila [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Austin Wiley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USCGC Midgett (WHEC-726)

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