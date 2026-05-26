Midgett visit Manila

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U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Anthony Canepa assigned to Legend-class cutter USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757) throws a mooring line to docking assistants on the pier while mooring in Manila, Philippines, May 25, 2026. Midgett is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley)