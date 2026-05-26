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    Midgett visit Manila [Image 1 of 12]

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    Midgett visit Manila

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    05.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Brian Whisler, commanding officer of Legend-class cutter USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757), speaks with the Port of Manila pilot while transiting inbound to Manila, Philippines, May 25, 2026. Midgett is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.30.2026 21:20
    Photo ID: 9716591
    VIRIN: 260522-G-BB085-1029
    Resolution: 8164x5443
    Size: 5.79 MB
    Location: MANILA, PH
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Midgett visit Manila [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Austin Wiley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USCGC Midgett (WHEC-726)

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