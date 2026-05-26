4th POG HHC Range Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne), fires an M4 carbine rifle during an M4 range at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 28, 2026. Soldiers participate in standard marksmanship qualifications to maintain combat readiness and ensure technical proficiency with their primary weapon systems. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil Mclean)