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    4th POG HHC Range Operations [Image 7 of 12]

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    4th POG HHC Range Operations

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cornelius McLean 

    4th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Cpl. Alexa Valles (left) clears the M4 carbine rifle of Pvt. Diego Lopez (right), both assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne), during an M4 qualification range at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 28, 2026. Soldiers participate in standard marksmanship qualifications to maintain combat readiness and ensure technical proficiency with their primary weapon systems. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil Mclean)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 14:03
    Photo ID: 9715042
    VIRIN: 260528-A-JJ342-5180
    Resolution: 5020x3756
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 4th POG HHC Range Operations [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Cornelius McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    qualifications
    4th Psychological Operations Group
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    Marksmanship
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    M4

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