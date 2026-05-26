4th POG HHC Range Operations

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A U.S. Army Soldier use barrier to engage targets during a M4 range at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 28, 2026. Soldiers participate in standard marksmanship qualifications to maintain combat readiness and ensure technical proficiency with their primary weapon systems. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil Mclean)