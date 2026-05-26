U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne), aims an M4 carbine rifle during a M4 range at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 28, 2026. Soldiers participate in standard marksmanship qualifications to maintain combat readiness and ensure technical proficiency with their primary weapon systems. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil Mclean)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 14:03
|Photo ID:
|9715038
|VIRIN:
|260528-A-JJ342-8245
|Resolution:
|6720x3258
|Size:
|3.59 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th POG HHC Range Operations [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Cornelius McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.