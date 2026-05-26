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    4th POG HHC Range Operations [Image 11 of 12]

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    4th POG HHC Range Operations

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cornelius McLean 

    4th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne), aims an M4 carbine rifle during a M4 range at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 28, 2026. Soldiers participate in standard marksmanship qualifications to maintain combat readiness and ensure technical proficiency with their primary weapon systems. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil Mclean)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 14:03
    Photo ID: 9715038
    VIRIN: 260528-A-JJ342-8245
    Resolution: 6720x3258
    Size: 3.59 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 4th POG HHC Range Operations [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Cornelius McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    qualifications
    4th Psychological Operations Group
    range
    rifle
    Marksmanship
    M4

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