4th POG HHC Range Operations

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U.S. Army Pvt. Diego Lopez, assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne), loads ammunition into a magazine during an M4 qualification range at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 28, 2026. Soldiers participate in standard marksmanship qualifications to maintain combat readiness and ensure technical proficiency with their primary weapon systems. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil Mclean)