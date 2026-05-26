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    374 SFS teaches self-defense to Yokota High School students [Image 9 of 9]

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    374 SFS teaches self-defense to Yokota High School students

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.18.2026

    Photo by Airman Carissa McSwain 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Coaxum, 374th Security Forces Squadron reports and analysis NCOIC, teaches high school students about self defense at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The 374 SFS holds this biannual training to better prepare students to be able to keep themselves safe in dangerous situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 01:18
    Photo ID: 9713898
    VIRIN: 260520-F-YL411-1636
    Resolution: 4426x3420
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 374 SFS teaches self-defense to Yokota High School students [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Carissa McSwain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    374 SFS teaches self-defense to Yokota High School students
    374 SFS teaches self-defense to Yokota High School students
    374 SFS teaches self-defense to Yokota High School students
    374 SFS teaches self-defense to Yokota High School students
    374 SFS teaches self-defense to Yokota High School students
    374 SFS teaches self-defense to Yokota High School students
    374 SFS teaches self-defense to Yokota High School students
    374 SFS teaches self-defense to Yokota High School students
    374 SFS teaches self-defense to Yokota High School students

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    TAGS

    Self Defence, SFS, Yokota High School, safety, Team Yokota

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