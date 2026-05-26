374 SFS teaches self-defense to Yokota High School students

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Coaxum, 374th Security Forces Squadron reports and analysis NCOIC , teaches high school students about self defense at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026.This training taught the students techniques aimed at defending against various attack scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 01:19
|Photo ID:
|9713893
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-YL411-1080
|Resolution:
|4860x3240
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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