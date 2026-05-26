374 SFS teaches self-defense to Yokota High School students

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Coaxum, 374th Security Forces Squadron reports and analysis NCOIC, teaches high school students about self defense at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The 374 SFS holds this biannual training to better prepare students to be able to keep themselves safe in dangerous situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)