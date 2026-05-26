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    374 SFS teaches self-defense to Yokota High School students [Image 2 of 9]

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    374 SFS teaches self-defense to Yokota High School students

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.18.2026

    Photo by Airman Carissa McSwain 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 374th Security Forces Squadron, teaches high school students self defense at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. This training taught the students techniques aimed at defending against various attack scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 01:20
    Photo ID: 9713888
    VIRIN: 260520-F-YL411-1071
    Resolution: 4719x3146
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 374 SFS teaches self-defense to Yokota High School students [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Carissa McSwain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    374 SFS teaches self-defense to Yokota High School students
    374 SFS teaches self-defense to Yokota High School students
    374 SFS teaches self-defense to Yokota High School students
    374 SFS teaches self-defense to Yokota High School students
    374 SFS teaches self-defense to Yokota High School students
    374 SFS teaches self-defense to Yokota High School students
    374 SFS teaches self-defense to Yokota High School students
    374 SFS teaches self-defense to Yokota High School students
    374 SFS teaches self-defense to Yokota High School students

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    TAGS

    Self Defence, SFS, Yokota High School, safety, Team Yokota

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