374 SFS teaches self-defense to Yokota High School students

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A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 374th Security Forces Squadron, teaches high school students self defense at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. This training taught the students techniques aimed at defending against various attack scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)