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    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam conducts Major Accident Resposne Exercise [Image 1 of 6]

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    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam conducts Major Accident Resposne Exercise

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    Members of the 154th Explosive Ordnance Disposal inspect a field for unexploded ordinances during a Major Accident Response Exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 28, 2026. The MARE was used to maintain operational readiness during an aircraft crash response scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aden Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 22:27
    Photo ID: 9713601
    VIRIN: 260528-F-HW521-1025
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.91 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam conducts Major Accident Resposne Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam conducts Major Accident Resposne Exercise
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam conducts Major Accident Response Exercise
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam conducts Major Accident Response Exercise
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam conducts Major Accident Response Exercise
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam conducts Major Accident Response Exercise
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam conducts Major Accident Response Exercise

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