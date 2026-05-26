Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam conducts Major Accident Resposne Exercise

Members of the 154th Explosive Ordnance Disposal inspect a field for unexploded ordinances during a Major Accident Response Exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 28, 2026. The MARE was used to maintain operational readiness during an aircraft crash response scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 22:27
|Photo ID:
|9713601
|VIRIN:
|260528-F-HW521-1025
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.91 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
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