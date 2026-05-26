Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam conducts Major Accident Response Exercise

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Members of the 154th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight inspect a personal protective equipment suit for openings during a Major Accident Response Exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 28, 2026. The exercise was conducted to maintain operational readiness during an aircraft crash response scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica)