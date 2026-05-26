A member of the 647th Security Forces Squadron uses a radio during a Major Accident Response Exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 28, 2026. The MARE was used to maintain operational readiness during an aircraft crash response scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 22:27
|Photo ID:
|9713585
|VIRIN:
|260528-F-NW874-1036
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.52 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam conducts Major Accident Response Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.