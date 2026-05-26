Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam conducts Major Accident Response Exercise

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Hawaii Federal Fire Department firefighters provide first aid to a mannequin during a Major Accident Response Exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 28, 2026. The mannequin was used to simulate a pilot injured during an aircraft crash response scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica)