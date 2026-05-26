Hawaii Federal Fire Department firefighters provide first aid to a mannequin during a Major Accident Response Exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 28, 2026. The mannequin was used to simulate a pilot injured during an aircraft crash response scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 22:27
|Photo ID:
|9713598
|VIRIN:
|260528-F-HW521-1178
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.94 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam conducts Major Accident Response Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.