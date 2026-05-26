A Day in the Life of a Military Working Dog Team

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Jenkins, 30th Security Forces military working dog handler, runs alongside Joker, 30th SFS MWD, as Joker jumps through an agility obstacle during training at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026. Agility training helps MWD’s build strength, confidence and coordination while preparing them for real-world mission scenarios. MWD’s and their handlers support installation security through explosives detection, patrol operations and anti-terrorism measures. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)