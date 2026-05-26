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    A Day in the Life of a Military Working Dog Team [Image 6 of 6]

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    A Day in the Life of a Military Working Dog Team

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Jenkins, 30th Security Forces military working dog handler, runs alongside Joker, 30th SFS MWD, as Joker jumps through an agility obstacle during training at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026. Agility training helps MWD’s build strength, confidence and coordination while preparing them for real-world mission scenarios. MWD’s and their handlers support installation security through explosives detection, patrol operations and anti-terrorism measures. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 13:29
    Photo ID: 9712561
    VIRIN: 260122-X-BS524-1082
    Resolution: 5153x3681
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, A Day in the Life of a Military Working Dog Team [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Olya Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    A Day in the Life of a Military Working Dog Team
    A Day in the Life of a Military Working Dog Team
    A Day in the Life of a Military Working Dog Team
    A Day in the Life of a Military Working Dog Team
    A Day in the Life of a Military Working Dog Team
    A Day in the Life of a Military Working Dog Team

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