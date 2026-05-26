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    A Day in the Life of a Military Working Dog Team [Image 3 of 6]

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    A Day in the Life of a Military Working Dog Team

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Jenkins, 30th Security Forces military working dog handler, prepares food bowls for MWD’s at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026. Daily care routines, including feeding and health checks, are a critical part of keeping MWD’s mission-ready to support base security through explosives detection, patrol duties and deterrence operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 13:29
    Photo ID: 9712556
    VIRIN: 260122-X-BS524-1018
    Resolution: 4420x3158
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, A Day in the Life of a Military Working Dog Team [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Olya Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    A Day in the Life of a Military Working Dog Team
    A Day in the Life of a Military Working Dog Team
    A Day in the Life of a Military Working Dog Team
    A Day in the Life of a Military Working Dog Team
    A Day in the Life of a Military Working Dog Team
    A Day in the Life of a Military Working Dog Team

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