U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Jenkins, 30th Security Forces military working dog handler, prepares food bowls for MWD’s at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026. Daily care routines, including feeding and health checks, are a critical part of keeping MWD’s mission-ready to support base security through explosives detection, patrol duties and deterrence operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 13:29
|Photo ID:
|9712556
|VIRIN:
|260122-X-BS524-1018
|Resolution:
|4420x3158
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, A Day in the Life of a Military Working Dog Team [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Olya Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.