A Day in the Life of a Military Working Dog Team

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Jenkins, 30th Security Forces military working dog handler, prepares food bowls for MWD’s at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026. Daily care routines, including feeding and health checks, are a critical part of keeping MWD’s mission-ready to support base security through explosives detection, patrol duties and deterrence operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)