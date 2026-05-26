A Day in the Life of a Military Working Dog Team

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Jenkins, 30th Security Forces Military Working Dog handler, holds Joker, 30th SFS MWD, during training at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026. Handlers and their dogs train daily to maintain agility, trust and readiness in support of installation security, including patrol operations and explosives detection. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)