U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Jenkins, 30th Security Forces Military Working Dog handler, holds Joker, 30th SFS MWD, during training at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026. Handlers and their dogs train daily to maintain agility, trust and readiness in support of installation security, including patrol operations and explosives detection. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 13:29
|Photo ID:
|9712558
|VIRIN:
|260122-X-BS524-1030
|Resolution:
|4667x3334
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, A Day in the Life of a Military Working Dog Team [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Olya Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.