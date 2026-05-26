A Day in the Life of a Military Working Dog Team

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Jenkins, 30th Security Forces military working dog handler, leads Joker, 30th SFS MWD, during a vehicle search near a security checkpoint at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026. MWD’s are trained to detect explosives and other threats while supporting installation security and random anti-terrorism measures to help protect personnel and critical assets. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)