U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Jenkins, 30th Security Forces military working dog handler, leads Joker, 30th SFS MWD, during a vehicle search near a security checkpoint at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026. MWD’s are trained to detect explosives and other threats while supporting installation security and random anti-terrorism measures to help protect personnel and critical assets. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 13:29
|Photo ID:
|9712559
|VIRIN:
|260122-X-BS524-1042
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|6.01 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, A Day in the Life of a Military Working Dog Team [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Olya Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.