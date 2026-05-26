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    Col. Schuck's Fini Flight [Image 6 of 7]

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    Col. Schuck's Fini Flight

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Airman Keola Vischi 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Schuck, 3rd Wing commander, right, poses with Col. Andrew Stolee, 3rd Operations Group commander in front of an F-22 Raptor aircraft following Schuck's fini-flight on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May, 26, 2026. The event marked Schuck's final flight with the 3rd Wing ahead of his upcoming permanent change of station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keola Vischi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 19:08
    Photo ID: 9711271
    VIRIN: 260526-F-SA986-8235
    Resolution: 5523x3682
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Col. Schuck's Fini Flight [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Keola Vischi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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