Col. Schuck's Fini Flight

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U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Schuck, 3rd Wing commander, right, poses with Col. Andrew Stolee, 3rd Operations Group commander in front of an F-22 Raptor aircraft following Schuck's fini-flight on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May, 26, 2026. The event marked Schuck's final flight with the 3rd Wing ahead of his upcoming permanent change of station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keola Vischi)