U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Schuck, 3rd Wing commander, participates in a traditional fini-flight celebration following his final flight on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 26, 2026. The fini-flight is a longstanding tradition where a pilot is honored for their time flying an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keola Vischi)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 19:08
|Photo ID:
|9711269
|VIRIN:
|260526-F-SA986-7127
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Schuck's Fini Flight [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Keola Vischi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.