Col. Schuck's Fini Flight

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U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Schuck, 3rd Wing commander, participates in a traditional fini-flight celebration following his final flight on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 26, 2026. The fini-flight is a longstanding tradition where a pilot is honored for their time flying an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keola Vischi)