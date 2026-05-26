U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Schuck, 3rd Wing commander, right, poses with Lt. Gen. Robert Davis, Alaska NORAD Region, Alaska Command, and 11th Air Force commander, in front of an F-22 Raptor aircraft following Schuck's fini-flight on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May, 26, 2026. The final flight or "fini-flight," is a time-honored Air Force tradition that tracks back to World War II, serving as a formal celebration of a pilot's total flying hours and operational legacy as they prepare for a permanent change of station or retirement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keola Vischi)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 19:08
|Photo ID:
|9711270
|VIRIN:
|260526-F-SA986-7432
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Schuck's Fini Flight [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Keola Vischi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.