Col. Schuck's Fini Flight

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U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Schuck, 3rd Wing commander, right, poses with Lt. Gen. Robert Davis, Alaska NORAD Region, Alaska Command, and 11th Air Force commander, in front of an F-22 Raptor aircraft following Schuck's fini-flight on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May, 26, 2026. The final flight or "fini-flight," is a time-honored Air Force tradition that tracks back to World War II, serving as a formal celebration of a pilot's total flying hours and operational legacy as they prepare for a permanent change of station or retirement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keola Vischi)