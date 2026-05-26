Col. Schuck's Fini Flight

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U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Schuck, 3rd Wing commander, taxies an F-22 Raptor aircraft after his final flight on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 26, 2026. The fini-flight is an Air Force tradition celebrating a pilot's career and achievements prior to a permanent change of station or retirement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keola Vischi)