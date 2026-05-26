U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Schuck, 3rd Wing commander, taxies an F-22 Raptor aircraft after his final flight on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 26, 2026. The fini-flight is an Air Force tradition celebrating a pilot's career and achievements prior to a permanent change of station or retirement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keola Vischi)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 19:08
|Photo ID:
|9711266
|VIRIN:
|260526-F-SA986-3504
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Schuck's Fini Flight [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Keola Vischi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.