Col. Schuck's Fini Flight

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U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Schuck, 3rd Wing commander, poses with 3rd Wing command staff in front of an F-22 Raptor aircraft following his final flight on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 26, 2026. The 3rd Wing maintains a variety of response options throughout the Alaska theater of operations to detect, deter and defeat potential threats to the U.S. and its allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keola Vischi)