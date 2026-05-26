Crucible Innovation Lab Hosts Annual Innovation Showcase

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Glorion Mack-Crowdert, Space Launch Delta 30 Command Support Staff technician, demonstrates an AI correspondence tool during the Crucible Innovation Lab’s 2nd Annual Innovation Showcase at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 26, 2026. The event highlighted innovative projects and partnerships developed across Vandenberg SFB to improve mission effectiveness and operational capability. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)