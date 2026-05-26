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    Crucible Innovation Lab Hosts Annual Innovation Showcase [Image 3 of 4]

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    Crucible Innovation Lab Hosts Annual Innovation Showcase

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Attendees observe an AI technology demonstration during the Crucible Innovation Lab’s 2nd Annual Innovation Showcase at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 26, 2026. The showcase brought together military members, civilians, contractors and mission partners to share innovative solutions supporting the Space Force mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 18:54
    Photo ID: 9711250
    VIRIN: 260526-X-BS524-1083
    Resolution: 5350x3821
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Crucible Innovation Lab Hosts Annual Innovation Showcase [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Olya Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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