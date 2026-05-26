Crucible Innovation Lab Hosts Annual Innovation Showcase

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Attendees observe an AI technology demonstration during the Crucible Innovation Lab’s 2nd Annual Innovation Showcase at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 26, 2026. The showcase brought together military members, civilians, contractors and mission partners to share innovative solutions supporting the Space Force mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)