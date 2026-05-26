Crucible Innovation Lab Hosts Annual Innovation Showcase

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Duane Smith, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, center, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kanan Kontorovsky, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, right, speak with an event attendee during the Crucible Innovation Lab’s 2nd Annual Innovation Showcase at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 26, 2026. The showcase highlighted innovative ideas and technologies while providing networking space with mission partnerships from across Vandenberg SFB. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)