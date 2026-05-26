Crucible Innovation Lab Hosts Annual Innovation Showcase

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Kekich, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, left, and Senior Airman Dylan Hughes, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, center, demonstrate robotic and explosive ordnance disposal equipment during the Crucible Innovation Lab’s 2nd Annual Innovation Showcase at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 26, 2026. The event honed-in on innovation strategies and emerging technologies designed to strengthen mission readiness and installation support capabilities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)