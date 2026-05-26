1-14th Aviation Change of Command

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Lt. Col. Brian L. Haas, outgoing commander of 1st Battalion, 14th Aviation Regiment, flanked by his family, receives the Meritorious Service Medal presented by Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker commanding general, at Fort Rucker, Ala., May 27, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)