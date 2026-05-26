1-14th Aviation Change of Command

Lt. Col. Brian L. Haas, outgoing commander of 1st Battalion, 14th Aviation Regiment, flanked by his family, receives the Meritorious Service Medal presented by Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker commanding general, at Fort Rucker, Ala., May 27, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 16:08
|Photo ID:
|9710748
|VIRIN:
|260527-A-LO141-1984
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.18 MB
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
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