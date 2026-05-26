1-14th Aviation Change of Command

Lt. Col. Cody L. Killmer, 1st Battalion, 14th Aviation Regiment, speaks after assuming command of the battalion at Fort Rucker, Ala., May 27, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 16:04
|Photo ID:
|9710738
|VIRIN:
|260527-A-LO141-1492
|Resolution:
|4500x2902
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
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