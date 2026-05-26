Date Taken: 05.27.2026 Date Posted: 05.27.2026 16:04 Photo ID: 9710731 VIRIN: 260527-D-A4456-3695 Resolution: 4699x3257 Size: 1.56 MB Location: ALABAMA, US

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This work, 1-14th Aviation Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by Kelly Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.