Date Taken: 05.27.2026 Date Posted: 05.27.2026 16:04 Photo ID: 9710740 VIRIN: 260527-D-A4456-9687 Resolution: 4975x3055 Size: 1.82 MB Location: ALABAMA, US

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This work, 1-14th Aviation Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by Kelly Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.