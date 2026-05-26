14th Aviation Change of Command

Date Taken: 05.27.2026 Date Posted: 05.27.2026 16:03 Photo ID: 9710722 VIRIN: 260527-A-LO141-9358 Resolution: 3349x2225 Size: 1.43 MB Location: ALABAMA, US

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