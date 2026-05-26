Hofstra University ROTC commissiions new officer on May 22, 2026

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2nd Lt. Ray Tobaru, a Stony Brook University graduate who will become a Logistics officer in the New York Army National Guard stands at attention during a commissioning ceremony held by Hofstra University ROTC on May 22, 2026, in Hempstead, New York. ( U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman)