Photo By Mark Getman | Fifteen Hofstra University ROTC cadets take the oath of officer during a commissioning ceremony held by Hofstra University ROTC on May 22, 2026, in Hempstead, New York. Of the 15 new second lieutenants, three will be joining the New York Army National Guard, seven will service in the active Army and five are slated to join the U.S. Army Reserve. ( U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Mark Getman | Fifteen Hofstra University ROTC cadets take the oath of officer during a commissioning...... read more read more

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Hofstra University ROTC commissioner 15 new officers, including three bound for New York Army National Guard

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (May 22, 2026) — Three 2nd lieutenants newly commissioned by the Hofstra University Army Reserve Officers Training Corps are joining the New York Army National Guard.

A total of 15 officers were commissioned during a May 22 ceremony held at Hempstead, New York university.

The Hofstra University ROTC program draws cadets from Stony Brook University, Adelphi University, Nassau Community College, Suffolk Community College, the State University of New York, Old Westbury, St. Joseph's University, State University of New York, Farmingdale, Long Island University, Post, and Molloy University.

The officers commissioned into the National Guard are: · 2nd Lt. Basira Haruna, a SUNY Farmingdale student who is becoming a Military Intelligence officer. Haruna is currently a sergeant in the New York Army National Guard’s 107th Military Police Company. · 2nd Lt. Danah Singh, a Stony Brook University student who will become an Aviation officer. Singh is currently a sergeant in the New York Army National Guard’s 642nd Aviation Support Battalion. · 2nd Lt. Ray Tobaru, a Stony Brook University graduate who will become a Logistics officer.

Seven officers were commissioned into the Active Component: · 2nd Lt. Derek Alek, SUNY Farmingdale, Aviation. · 2nd Lt. Michael Detres, Hofstra University, Signal Corps. · 2nd Lt. Mia Lee, Hofstra University, Logistics. · 2nd Lt. Eric Rogowski, Stony Brook University, Signal Corps. · 2nd Lt. Noah Schissel, Hofstra University, Military Intelligence. · 2nd Lt. Matthew Sirianni, Hofstra University, Logistics. · 2nd Lt. Eric Yang, Stony Brook University Cyber.

Five officers were commissioned into the U.S. Army Reserve: · 2nd Lt. Aidan Carman, Farmingdale State College , Military Police. · 2nd Lt. Kivens Chery, Farmingdale State College, Logistics. · 2nd Lt. Julia Hain, Stony Brook University, Logistics. · 2nd Lt. April Ivan, Hofstra University, Chemical Corps. · 2nd Lt. Briman Yang, Stony Brook University, Medical Service Corps.

The ceremony marked the culmination of years of academic study, military training, and leadership development across Long Island's largest multi-school ROTC partnership.

Brig. Gen. Vivek Kshetrapal, Deputy Commanding General (Operations), of the 81st Readiness Division, delivered the keynote address.

During the ceremony, the new officers took the oath of office, had their gold bars pinned, and received their commissioning certificates.

Each officer then rendered their first salute to an enlisted Soldier or noncommissioned officer — a gesture honoring the mentorship, discipline, and professionalism of the enlisted corps.

Many officers also presented a silver dollar to the NCO who rendered the salute, a tradition dating to 1792 as a token of gratitude to those who shaped their development.

By Mark Getman, Fort Hamilton Public Affairs