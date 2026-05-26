Hofstra University ROTC commissiions new officer on May 22, 2026

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Fifteen Hofstra University ROTC cadets take the oath of officer during a commissioning ceremony held by Hofstra University ROTC on May 22, 2026, in Hempstead, New York. Of the 15 new second lieutenants, three will be joining the New York Army National Guard, seven will service in the active Army and five are slated to join the U.S. Army Reserve. ( U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman)