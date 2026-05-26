Fifteen Hofstra University ROTC cadets take the oath of officer during a commissioning ceremony held by Hofstra University ROTC on May 22, 2026, in Hempstead, New York. Of the 15 new second lieutenants, three will be joining the New York Army National Guard, seven will service in the active Army and five are slated to join the U.S. Army Reserve. ( U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 09:53
|Photo ID:
|9709396
|VIRIN:
|260522-A-LO645-1024
|Resolution:
|4384x2026
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|HEMPSTEAD, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hofstra University ROTC commissiions new officer on May 22, 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hofstra University ROTC commissioner 15 new officers, including three bound for New York Army National Guard
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