Hofstra University ROTC commissiions new officer on May 22, 2026

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2nd Lt. Danah Singh, a Stonybrook University student who will become an Aviation officer in the New York Army National Guard is congratulated by her family during a commissioning ceremony held by Hofstra University ROTC on May 22, 2026, in Hempstead, New York. Singh is currently a sergeant in the New York Army National Guard’s 642nd Aviation Support Battalion. ( U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman)