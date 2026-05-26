2nd Lt. Basira Haruna, a SUNY Farmingdale student who is becoming a Military Intelligence officer in the New York Army National Guard stands at attention during a commissioning ceremony held by Hofstra University ROTC on May 22, 2026, in Hempstead, New York. Haruna is currently a sergeant in the New York Army National Guard’s 107th Military Police Company. ( U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 09:53
|Photo ID:
|9709398
|VIRIN:
|260522-A-LO645-1034
|Resolution:
|3205x2920
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|HEMPSTEAD, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hofstra University ROTC commissiions new officer on May 22, 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hofstra University ROTC commissioner 15 new officers, including three bound for New York Army National Guard
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