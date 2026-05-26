Hofstra University ROTC commissiions new officer on May 22, 2026

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2nd Lt. Basira Haruna, a SUNY Farmingdale student who is becoming a Military Intelligence officer in the New York Army National Guard stands at attention during a commissioning ceremony held by Hofstra University ROTC on May 22, 2026, in Hempstead, New York. Haruna is currently a sergeant in the New York Army National Guard’s 107th Military Police Company. ( U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman)