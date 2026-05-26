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    Hofstra University ROTC commissiions new officer on May 22, 2026 [Image 2 of 4]

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    Hofstra University ROTC commissiions new officer on May 22, 2026

    HEMPSTEAD, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2026

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    New York National Guard

    2nd Lt. Basira Haruna, a SUNY Farmingdale student who is becoming a Military Intelligence officer in the New York Army National Guard stands at attention during a commissioning ceremony held by Hofstra University ROTC on May 22, 2026, in Hempstead, New York. Haruna is currently a sergeant in the New York Army National Guard’s 107th Military Police Company. ( U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 09:53
    Photo ID: 9709398
    VIRIN: 260522-A-LO645-1034
    Resolution: 3205x2920
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: HEMPSTEAD, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Hofstra University ROTC commissiions new officer on May 22, 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Hofstra University ROTC commissiions new officer on May 22, 2026
    Hofstra University ROTC commissiions new officer on May 22, 2026
    Hofstra University ROTC commissiions new officer on May 22, 2026
    Hofstra University ROTC commissiions new officer on May 22, 2026

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