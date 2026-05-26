Sharpening Life-Saving Skills

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lance Lippig, 2nd Healthcare Operations Squadron paramedic, practices Tactical Combat Casualty Care during a medical training at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 27, 2026. During the training the team executed a range of lifesaving interventions, including rapid tourniquet application, Care Under Fire, wound packing to control massive hemorrhage, and cricothyrotomy for an impending airway obstruction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rhea Beil)