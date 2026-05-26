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    Sharpening Life-Saving Skills [Image 6 of 6]

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    Sharpening Life-Saving Skills

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Rhea Beil 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lance Lippig, 2nd Healthcare Operations Squadron paramedic, practices Tactical Combat Casualty Care during a medical training at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 27, 2026. During the training the team executed a range of lifesaving interventions, including rapid tourniquet application, Care Under Fire, wound packing to control massive hemorrhage, and cricothyrotomy for an impending airway obstruction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rhea Beil)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 09:23
    Photo ID: 9709359
    VIRIN: 260427-F-DY500-1302
    Resolution: 7526x5017
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sharpening Life-Saving Skills [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TCCC
    Barksdale AFB
    2nd Medical Group
    2nd Bomb Wing AFGSC
    Medic Rodeo prep

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