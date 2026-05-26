U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lance Lippig, 2nd Healthcare Operations Squadron paramedic, practices Tactical Combat Casualty Care during training at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 27, 2026. This training is held to prepare for Medic Rodeo, a four‑day competition that immerses teams in demanding, combat‑focused medical scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rhea Beil)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 09:23
|Photo ID:
|9709341
|VIRIN:
|260427-F-DY500-1235
|Resolution:
|7922x5281
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sharpening Life-Saving Skills [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.