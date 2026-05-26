Sharpening Life-Saving Skills

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lance Lippig, 2nd Healthcare Operations Squadron paramedic, practices Tactical Combat Casualty Care during training at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 27, 2026. This training is held to prepare for Medic Rodeo, a four‑day competition that immerses teams in demanding, combat‑focused medical scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rhea Beil)