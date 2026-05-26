Sharpening Life-Saving Skills

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Emma McCallum, 2nd Dental Squadron dentist, gives a 9-line medical evacuation report during a training scenario at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 27, 2026. The team conducted night operations training to refine their ability to assess and treat injuries in low‑visibility conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rhea Beil)