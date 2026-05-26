U.S. Air Force Capt. Emma McCallum, 2nd Dental Squadron dentist, gives a 9-line medical evacuation report during a training scenario at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 27, 2026. The team conducted night operations training to refine their ability to assess and treat injuries in low‑visibility conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rhea Beil)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 09:23
|Photo ID:
|9709344
|VIRIN:
|260427-F-DY500-1272
|Resolution:
|7088x4725
|Size:
|4.51 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sharpening Life-Saving Skills [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.