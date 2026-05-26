Sharpening Life-Saving Skills

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Emma McCallum, 2nd Dental Squadron dentist, gives a 9-line MEDEVAC report during training for Medic Rodeo at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 27, 2026. Working through three simulated casualties, the team training moved each patient through all phases of care and transported them to a casualty collection point for evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rhea Beil)