49th Annual Robins AFB Airman’s Memorial Service

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Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Honor Guard member plays “Taps” at the end of the 49th Annual Robins AFB Airman’s Memorial May 21, 2026. Since the memorial’s inception, Robins AFB has honored over 2,200 Team Robins members, both military and civilian, who have died, for their service to the base, local community and the nation’s defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by C Arce)