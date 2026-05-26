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    49th Annual Robins AFB Airman’s Memorial Service [Image 5 of 5]

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    49th Annual Robins AFB Airman’s Memorial Service

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by C Arce 

    78th Air Base Wing

    Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Honor Guard member plays “Taps” at the end of the 49th Annual Robins AFB Airman’s Memorial May 21, 2026. Since the memorial’s inception, Robins AFB has honored over 2,200 Team Robins members, both military and civilian, who have died, for their service to the base, local community and the nation’s defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by C Arce)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 08:00
    Photo ID: 9709218
    VIRIN: 260521-F-HX153-1053
    Resolution: 6498x4332
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 49th Annual Robins AFB Airman’s Memorial Service [Image 5 of 5], by C Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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