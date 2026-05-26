49th Annual Robins AFB Airman’s Memorial Service

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Col. Johari Hemphill, Installation and 78th Air Base Wing commander, gives opening remarks at the 49th Annual Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Airman’s Memorial May 21, 2026. He honored the dedication and service of military and civilian Team Robins Airmen who have died. (U.S. Air Force photo by C Arce)