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    49th Annual Robins AFB Airman’s Memorial Service [Image 1 of 5]

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    49th Annual Robins AFB Airman’s Memorial Service

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by C Arce 

    78th Air Base Wing

    Col. Johari Hemphill, Installation and 78th Air Base Wing commander, gives opening remarks at the 49th Annual Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Airman’s Memorial May 21, 2026. He honored the dedication and service of military and civilian Team Robins Airmen who have died. (U.S. Air Force photo by C Arce)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 08:00
    Photo ID: 9709213
    VIRIN: 260521-F-HX153-1016
    Resolution: 4576x3051
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 49th Annual Robins AFB Airman’s Memorial Service [Image 5 of 5], by C Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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