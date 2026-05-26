49th Annual Robins AFB Airman’s Memorial Service

Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Honor Guard member walks down a memorial wreath during the 49th Annual Robins AFB Airman’s Memorial May 21, 2026. Since the memorial’s inception, Robins AFB has honored over 2,200 Team Robins members, both military and civilian, who have died, for their service to the base, local community and the nation’s defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by C Arce)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 08:00
|Photo ID:
|9709215
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-HX153-1043
|Resolution:
|5968x3979
|Size:
|3.9 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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