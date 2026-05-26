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    49th Annual Robins AFB Airman’s Memorial Service [Image 2 of 5]

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    49th Annual Robins AFB Airman’s Memorial Service

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by C Arce 

    78th Air Base Wing

    Team Robins Airmen participate in the name reading portion of the 49th Annual Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Airman’s Memorial May 21, 2026. Team Robins and community members came together to honor over 40 Team Robins Airmen, both military and civilian, who worked at Robins AFB and have died. (U.S. Air Force photo by C Arce)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 08:00
    Photo ID: 9709214
    VIRIN: 260521-F-HX153-1027
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 6.02 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 49th Annual Robins AFB Airman’s Memorial Service [Image 5 of 5], by C Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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