49th Annual Robins AFB Airman’s Memorial Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Team Robins Airmen participate in the name reading portion of the 49th Annual Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Airman’s Memorial May 21, 2026. Team Robins and community members came together to honor over 40 Team Robins Airmen, both military and civilian, who worked at Robins AFB and have died. (U.S. Air Force photo by C Arce)