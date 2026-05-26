49th Annual Robins AFB Airman’s Memorial Service

Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Honor Guard members fold the American flag at the 49th Annual Robins AFB Airman’s Memorial May 21, 2026. Team Robins and community members came together to pay tribute to Airmen, both military and civilian, who worked at Robins AFB and have died. (U.S. Air Force photo by C Arce)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 08:00
|Photo ID:
|9709216
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-HX153-1047
|Resolution:
|6212x4141
|Size:
|5.2 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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